BBC bolsters iPlayer and BBC Three line-up with ‘Bad Behaviour’

UK audiences will get to witness Bad Behaviour after the BBC acquired the Australian drama for BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

The four-part series stars Jana McKinnon as 25-year-old ‘Jo’ Joanna Mackenzie who bumps into her old high school friend Alice Kang (Yerin Ha), bringing back memories of the brutal year they spent together at Silver Creek – the wilderness campus of an exclusive girls’ boarding school.

Back then, the two scholars immediately felt a close bond of friendship – that is, until the cool and manipulative Portia (Markella Kavenagh) comes between them.

Based on the book by Rebecca Starford, the Matchbox Pictures series was written by Pip Karmel and Magda Wozniak, produced by Amanda Higgs, and directed by Corrie Chen.

Major production investment came from Screen Australia, in association with Stan, which aired the series as an original in February. The series was developed and produced with support from VicScreen.

Bad Behaviour was one of two series acquired for the BBC from NBCUniversal Global Distribution, alongside US comedy-drama The Bold Type.

BBC head of programme acquisition, Sue Deeks, said both titles were well suited to the broadcaster.

“We are delighted that these two series are joining our BBC Three and iPlayer line-up,” she said.

‘They are very different in tone, but both feature characters that viewers will empathise and engage with as they deal with the complexities of life.”