Blackmagic Design has announced a new lower price for Blackmagic Cloud Store network storage, with the Blackmagic Cloud Store Mini 8TB reduced to $3,805, the Blackmagic Cloud Store 20TB now reduced to $12,239 and the Blackmagic Cloud Store 80TB model reduced to $37,045.

According to the company, the reduction has been made possible by better pricing on the high-speed flash storage components.

The Blackmagic Cloud Store and Cloud Store Mini are high-capacity network disks that are designed to handle large media files used on Hollywood feature films. The design uses advanced flash memory so it can handle lots of simultaneous users. With Dropbox and Google Drive live sync, files can be distributed between multiple units globally for fast local file access, even on lower-cost internet connections.

Blackmagic Cloud Store models let customers share their media files globally, eliminating the high cost of collaborating with talented editors and colorists around the world. The Blackmagic Cloud Store is storage that syncs and shares media with Dropbox and Google Drive. It also understands proxy workflows, so a whole timeline and its media can be shared in minutes. The internal memory core can saturate the 10G Ethernet ports to their theoretical maximum speed, even with multiple users connected. File access is very low latency, so responsiveness is fast.

The Blackmagic Cloud Store Mini is available with 8 TB of flash memory, while the Blackmagic Cloud Store is available in 20 TB, 80 TB and 320 TB models.

Blackmagic Design CEO Grant Petty said the company had been working hard to make improvements in its manufacturing processes to help reduce the cost of building the Blackmagic Cloud Store family.

“This reduction of $844 on Blackmagic Cloud Store Mini 8TB, $2,640 on Blackmagic Cloud Store 20TB and $9,430 on Blackmagic Cloud Store 80TB helps make network storage more affordable for customers who need to distribute large media files such as those used on Hollywood feature films quickly.”