The ABC has greenlit a second season of Cheeky Little Media’s animated children’s series Kangaroo Beach.

The next instalment of the Tim Bain-created series, aimed at pre-schoolers, will see more beach adventures for four cadets Pounce (Harriet Hynes), Frizzy (Eliza Hynes), Neville (Jerra Wright-Smith) and Gemma (Millie Egerton).

Also returning are Kitty Flanagan as Sandy, Matthew Hardie as Bondi, and Rupert Degas as Big Trev.

In addition, Miranda Tapsell will join the voice cast this season, playing a guest character, Wanda.

Bain has written the scripts, with Patrick Egerton and Celine Goetz to produce. Directors are Steve Moltzen, David Webster, and Cindy Scharka.

Cheeky Little executive producer Patrick Egerton said, “We’re so happy to be heading into season 2 of Kangaroo Beach. Congratulations to the entire Cheeky Little team for making a wonderful show that resonates so strongly with kids and their families. After the rapid success here in Australia it’s madly exciting to see the show make a huge splash in the UK, LATAM and beyond. I think 2022 will be a big year for our little lifeguard cadets!”

Cheeky Little Media won the Screen Producers Australia Award for Animated Series Production of the Year for the first season of Kangaroo Beach on Wednesday evening.

The first season also amassed an average of 1.6 million views per episode on broadcast TV, in addition to 14.9 million plays on ABC iview within the past year.

Further success has come with a summer special release at the end of 2021 and a release of consumer products, including a book series, kids’ swimwear and clothing, bedding and toys being available at major retailers and select independents.

Major production investment for season 2 comes from the ABC in association with Screen Australia, and the series was further financed with support from the Australian Children’s Television Foundation (ACTF) and Surf Lifesaving Association of Australia.

ABC head of children’s production Libbie Doherty said: “Kangaroo Beach has quickly become a beloved ABC Kids Brand thanks to the lovable surf cadets who’ve connected via humour and genuine warmth. The distinctive Australian beach setting is a rich storyworld with plenty of fun and action to explore beach culture that is relatable to kids all over the world in the new episodes for next summer.”

International sales are being handled by the ACTF and Infinite Frameworks.

Cheeky Little Commercial continues as the global brand manager.

The second season of Kangaroo Beach will air in 2023.