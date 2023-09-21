Clara Law to lead Asia Pacific Screen Awards jury

Pioneering Asian-Australian filmmaker Clara Law will preside over the jury for this year’s Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA), to be held Friday, November 3 at Home of the Arts (HOTA) on the Gold Coast.

Known for Autumn Moon, The Goddess of 1967, Floating Life, and the documentary Letters to Ali, the writer, director and producer has been making features across two continents for almost 40 years. The production of her most recent feature Drifting Petals (2021) spanned Australia, Hong Kong and Macau, and was awarded a Golden Horse Award for Best Director in Taiwan.

Joining her on the jury are Malaysian performer Yeo Yann Yann, German producer Anna Katchko, Japanese cinematographer Hideho Urata, and Saudi Arabian film industry pioneer and producer Faisal Baltyuor.

The APSA youth, animation and documentary international jury will be chaired by Taiwanese filmmaker Midi Z, and feature Indian writer, director and producer Rima Das, and documentary maker Hikaru Toda.

Presented by Asia Pacific Screen Academy with support from the City of Gold Coast, Screen Queensland, the Motion Picture Association and Griffith Film School, the APSA red carpet and gala ceremony event will be attended by nominees, jurors, and special guests from across the 78 countries and areas of the Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific Screen Academy chair Tracey Vieira said it was an honour to welcome such accomplished filmmakers to the jury.

“The jury will deeply engage with peers at the APSA Screen Forum and with Asia Pacific Screen Academy members whilst performing the important task of selecting the outstanding films and performances for the year,” she said.

“The APSA Academy proudly grows to be more than 1,500 members strong in 2023, reflecting the exceptional screen storytelling expertise of the region and the cultural diversity that makes up this vast area like never before.”

The awards will coincide with the 5th Asia Pacific Screen Forum, which will be held November 1-4 at HOTA.

The full list of APSA nominations and forum program will be announced on October 4.