Danielle Cormack, Eryn Jean Norvill, Sarah Peirse join Sam Neill in ‘The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer’

Further courtroom details have emerged from the third season of Foxtel Group drama The Twelve, with Danielle Cormack (Wentworth), Eryn Jean Norvill (Love Me), Sarah Peirse (Stateless), and William Zappa (The Dry) joining Sam Neill in the main cast.

Currently filming across Western Australia’s Perth and the Margaret River region, The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer turns the jury’s attention to a mystery from the 1960s, with Neill reprising his role as reprising his role as Brett Colby SC.

Taking up jury duty this season are Ewen Leslie, Phoenix Raei, Hanah Tayeb, Nathalie Morris, Catherine Moore, Bolude Watson, Bessie Holland, Stuart Daulman, Paul Tassone, Charles Napoleon An, Libby Stone, and newcomer Claire Leach. Tracy Mann, Marlon Williams, and Hannah Diviney are part of the supporting cast while Kaila Ferrelli returns as Colby’s legal assistant.

Sarah L. Walker, Matt Cameron, Mia Lethbridge, Adele Vuko, and Sam Meikle penned the eight one-hour episodes, to be directed by Madeleine Gottlieb, alongside emerging director Emma Jackson, who will helm episodes five and six with the support of Screen Australia’s Career Placement program. The creative team also includes casting directors Kirsty McGregor and Will Pearce.

The producers are Hamish Lewis and Michael Brooks for Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia (WBITVPA) and Ally Henville, Ian Collie, and Rob Gibson for Easy Tiger, along with executive producers Walker, Neill, Alison Hurbert-Burns and Penny Win.

From left are Hanah Tayeb, Phoenix Raei, Nathalie Morris, and Ewen Leslie (Image: Daniel Asher Smith)

The cast announcement comes after The Twelve’s second season was nominated for Best Drama Series, Best Lead Actor in a Drama (Neill), and Best Casting in Television (McGregor) for the 2025 AACTA Awards over the weekend.

Neill paid tribute to Walker and her team for spinning “another cracking story full of secrets, twists, and some rather inconvenient truths”.

“Well, here we go again,” he said.

“Delighted to be stepping back into Colby’s shoes, and a privilege to join this brilliant bunch of actors. It’s all gripping stuff, I promise. Also, let’s take a moment of appreciation for Perth and the pretty Margaret River region. Get ready to binge our new show when it hits your screens next year.”

Cormack said she had relished the opportunity to go head-to-head with Neill in the courtroom.

“As a fan of previous seasons, joining my fellow Kiwi Sam Neill and the enormous ensemble cast on this anthology series has been a joy,” she said.

“It’s been such a privilege to work on a local drama that is gripping, full of intrigue, and features wonderfully drawn characters.”

The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer, commissioned by Foxtel Group and overseen by head of scripted, Lana Greenhalgh, has production investment from Screenwest and the Western Australian Production Attraction Incentive and will be distributed globally by Fifth Season.