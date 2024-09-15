Sam Neill returns for third season of ‘The Twelve’ as shoot begins in WA

The third season of BINGE series The Twelve has begun shooting in Western Australia, injecting around $10 million into the WA economy and creating around 650 jobs.

Sam Neill will again lead the cast as Brett Colby SC in the anthology series, which focuses on twelve jurors as they wrestle with their duty to deliver a verdict while navigating their own personal issues.

The first season of The Twelve was shot in Sydney in late-2021 before the second season shifted to the west coast, partially thanks to the WA Production Attraction Incentive (WAPAI). Season three is set in the Margaret River region and Perth surrounds, including Parliament House and the ABC Studios.

The show has been a critical success with the first season winning three AACTA Awards in 2022, including Best Miniseries, and three TV Week Logie Awards, including Most Outstanding Drama.

The Twelve season three will comprise 8 x 1-hour episodes written by Sarah L. Walker, Matt Cameron, Mia Lethbridge, Adele Vuko and Sam Meikle.

The series will be directed by Madeleine Gottlieb (Erotic Stories, Latecomers) and Mark Joffe (Jack Irish), with casting by Kirsty McGregor and Will Pearce. The producers are Hamish Lewis and Michael Brooks for Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia (WBITVPA) and Ally Henville, Ian Collie and Rob Gibson for Easy Tiger, along with executive producers Sarah L. Walker, Sam Neill, Alison Hurbert-Burns and Penny Win.

The Twelve has been commissioned by Foxtel Group and will be overseen by head of scripted, Lana Greenhalgh.

The series will be produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia and Easy Tiger with major production investment from Screenwest and the Western Australian Production Attraction Incentive and will be distributed globally by Fifth Season.