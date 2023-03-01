Songstress Delta Goodrem will lead the next romantic feature from Jaggi Entertainment, formerly The Steve Jaggi Company, with filming underway in the Whitsundays on Adrian Powers’ Love is in the Air.

Goodrem stars as Dana Randall, a seaplane pilot flying in the tropics who finds herself falling for the man sent to sink her business (Joshua Sasse). The cast also includes comedian Steph Tisdell and veteran actor Roy Billing.

Written by Powers, alongside Caera Bradshaw and Katharine E. McPhee, Love is in the Air is being produced by Steve Jaggi, Kelly Son Hing, and Kylie Pascoe. Lee Matthews, Janine Pearce, Michael Gray, and Jip Panosot are executive producing.

Screen Queensland is supporting the Airlie Beach-based production via the Screen Finance program, Regional Incentive, and Post, Digital and Visual Effects (PDV) Incentive with the expectation it will inject $2.25 million into the state economy and provide 70 jobs for Queensland cast and crew.

Goodrem, known for her roles in Neighbours and Olivia Newton-John biopic Hopelessly Devoted to You, said the cast and crew had so far been made to feel “so welcome” by the local community.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to be shooting here in the Whitsundays,” she said.

“I’m enjoying being back on set, portraying a go-getter like Dana and I’m looking forward to sharing the film with audiences.”

Love is in the Air is the fourth production Jaggi Entertainment has brought to Northern Queensland, following This Little Love of Mine, teen series Dive Club, and Beyond the Reef.

Other productions to film around the Whitsundays area include Stan Original series Black Snow and Universal Pictures’ Ticket to Paradise, starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

Screen Queensland CEO Courtney Gibson said the agency was proud to provide end-to-end support for Jaggi Entertainment’s newest production.

“Screen Queensland’s Regional Incentive was created to ensure the benefits of screen production reach communities right across the state, particularly for businesses operating in accommodation, catering, transport, tourism, and more,” she said.

Member for Mulgrave and Far North Queensland Screen Champion Curtis Pitt said the push for regional filming in the state’s northern regions was being backed by significant investment from the Queensland Government in programs and facilities.

“While the rollout of the $4 million North Queensland Regional Program is delivering initiatives to upskill creative talent from Townsville to the Torres Strait, we are about to start construction on the $12.6 million Screen Queensland Studios in Cairns,” he said.