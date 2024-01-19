DJI announces wireless microphone, DJI Mic 2

DJI has launched a new portable, wireless microphone system, DJI Mic 2.

DJI Mic 2 promises omnidirectional recording, intelligent noise cancelling technology and a safety track feature, and is operated by 1.1-inch OLED touchscreen paired with a precision dial, allowing to settings such as volume, gain and brightness.

The system is equipped with 8GB of internal storage per transmitter, offering up to 14 hours of uncompressed 48kHz 24-bit audio recording and has a 2-bit float internal recording capability.

It maximum audio transmission range of up to 250 metres in open, unobstructed environments without interference. Each transmitter and receiver has a six-hour operating time, which can be extended to 18 hours with the charging case.

“DJI Mic 2 represents a leap forward in audio recording technology. We’ve combined high-quality recording functions, user-friendly designs, and noteworthy stability to empower content creators with the tools they need to capture extraordinary audio, no matter where their creativity takes them,” said DJI senior product line manager Paul Pan.

The noise cancelling features are designed to reduces environmental noise, in order to deliver clear vocals and uninterrupted audio recordings. Regarding windy or fast-moving scenarios, DJI Mic 2 has included windscreen to lower wind noise. The Safety Track feature records a second track at -6dB alongside the primary audio track, safeguarding against unexpected audio level spikes.

DJI Mic 2 even offers dual-channel recording, allowing content creators to capture audio from two sources simultaneously, simplifying multi-source recording and enhancing efficiency during post-production. It has magnetic attachment for quick concealment and the transmitters feature a clip-on design that simplifies the process of attaching them to clothing.

The metal charging case has a newly-added locking latch, to prevent accidental drops, and is available in two transmitter colours: Shadow Black and Pearl White.

The DJI Mic 2 can be connected to DJI Osmo Action 4, DJI Osmo Pocket 3 and smartphone devices via Bluetooth, while also offering hassle-free compatibility with various recording devices through USB-C, Lightning Adapters, as well as 3.5mm TRS analogue output.