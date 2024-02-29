Documentary Australia announces 2024 SheDoc recipients

Documentary Australia has unveiled the recipients of this year’s SheDoc grants, which are designed to support women working in key creative roles in the documentary sector.

Jo-Anne Brechin, Kate Boylan-Ascione, Nu’utea Marie Lea Robillot, Sasha Parlett, Mags Scholes, and Veronica Fury will receive between $10,000 to $30,000 of funding toward their professional development.

Delivered in partnership with Screen Queensland, this year’s program focused exclusively on Queensland filmmaking talent, providing an opportunity for recipients to boost their career trajectory and national profile.

“We are so delighted to be able to support the professional development of women’s careers in the film industry,” Documentary Australia CEO Mitzi Goldman said.

“It can be a tough industry to both enter and get ahead in, but it is also hard to maintain the output and balance the time for personal nourishment when you have reached a peak in your career. We are excited to support women at early, mid, and established levels of their professional journeys to undertake a broad range of opportunities. We are particularly pleased to be working with Screen Queensland on this initiative and immensely grateful for the philanthropic funding that has enabled us to re-invigorate this important program.”

Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney said that her agency was proud to be supporting such a diverse cohort of Queensland-based women.

“Through tailored mentoring and training, SheDoc is assisting women to extend and enrich their screen careers,” she said.

“Some are using their funding to move from scripted to factual storytelling and to evolve from producing to directing. We are enabling regionally based, early-career filmmakers to create films with purpose, telling important local stories and uplifting First Nations voices. We are helping to foster leadership and management skills so that Queensland production companies can build greater capacity.

“The Queensland screen industry as a whole will be stronger from the career growth SheDoc is providing these six practitioners and I congratulate our recipients on being selected for this transformational opportunity.”

Previous recipients of the program include director Vera Hong, filmmaker Gemma Quilty, producer Charlotte Mars, Philippa Bateman, Justine Moyle, and Georgia Quinn.