Western Australian screenwriter and producer Dorothy ‘Dot’ West has been appointed to the CinefestOZ board.

The director of Broome-based Goolarri Media Enterprises and its production arm Ramu Productions is known for writing on The Heights, Little J & Big Cuz, and The Circuit, which she co-produced.

Throughout her career, she has also served on Screenwest’s Industry Advisory Group and WA’s Screen Industry Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Group, as well as on the boards of NITV, Screenwest, Australian International Documentary Conference, the National Indigenous Radio Service, SBS, and First Nations Media Australia.

West said she was looking forward to contributing to CinefestOZ as the festival expanded its reach.

“Having recently seen first-hand the accomplishments of CinefestOZ in Bunbury, Busselton, and Margaret River – in terms of bringing together established and up-and-coming filmmakers from across Australia and overseas – I am excited to be joining such a passionate, creative and hard-working team,” she said.

“I’m especially looking forward to launching the inaugural CinefestOZ in Broome this November and continuing to build the capability of our young Indigenous filmmakers and share our stories with visiting filmmakers and festival goers.”

West joins chair Margaret Buswell, deputy chair and treasurer Gary Evershed, deputy chair Emma Scotney, co-founder Helen Shervington, secretary Pauline Vukelic, Jub Clerc, Duncan Ord, and Diana Wearing Smith on the board of the not-for-profit organisation.

In welcoming the new addition, Buswell noted West’s “outstanding” contribution to the development of Indigenous media and film, particularly in the Kimberley region of Western Australia.

“We’re honoured that Dot is joining the CinefestOZ team,” she said.

“Her experience in filmmaking and industry development is a huge win for the festival, particularly in relation to the upcoming CinefestOZ Broome – a new event dedicated to showcasing Australian and international First Nations content.”

