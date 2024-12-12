Event Cinemas to open three new multi-sensory 4DX screens

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Event Cinemas is set to unveil three new state-of-the-art 4DX theatres, featuring an immersive array of sensory effects, including motion-synchronized seating, scents, water, wind, and snow.

Two new 4DX screens will open before Christmas at Event Cinemas Castle Hill, NSW (124 seats), and Event Cinemas Innaloo, Western Australia (128 seats), with a third location opening next year. It brings the total number of Event Cinemas’s 4DX venues to seven in Australia.

Event Cinemas is owned by entertainment company EVT, whi...