From left to right: Daniel McCabe, general manager cinema operations Australia; Don Savant, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX America; Jane Hastings CEO, managing director and executive director, EVT Ltd.
Event Cinemas to open three new multi-sensory 4DX screens

ExhibitionFilmNews
Event Cinemas is set to unveil three new state-of-the-art 4DX theatres, featuring an immersive array of sensory effects, including motion-synchronized seating, scents, water, wind, and snow.

Two new 4DX screens will open before Christmas at Event Cinemas Castle Hill, NSW (124 seats), and Event Cinemas Innaloo, Western Australia (128 seats), with a third location opening next year. It brings the total number of Event Cinemas’s 4DX venues to seven in Australia.

Event Cinemas is owned by entertainment company EVT, whi...