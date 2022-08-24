Nadi Sha’s debut feature Everything in Between follows Jay (Jordan Dulieu), an 18-year-old who has had enough of life.

At the other end of the spectrum, 28-year-old Liz (Freyja Benjamin) can’t get enough of it.

As Jay stands on a cliff top contemplating putting an end to the meaningless fog of his existence, Liz lands in town on the latest leg of her endless adventures backpacking the globe.

After a sliding doors moment brings this unlikely pair together, they form a deep and immediate bond – much to the chagrin of Jay’s privileged but jaded socialite parents (Gigi Edgley and Martin Crewes).

Unfortunately, Liz’s laissez-faire lifestyle is brought to an abrupt halt by a life-threatening mystery illness and, as Jay becomes more and more entwined in her plight, all four are forced to come to terms with their worldviews.

Everything in Between is a Sha Pictures Production written and produced by Sha and Grant Osborn, with Shiham Yahya and Katrina Barker co-producing. James Ajaka, Dylan Russell, Odilla O’Boyle, and Serge Lacroix are the executive producers.

The film will be released in cinemas on October 20.