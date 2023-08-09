‘Fisk’ finds a home in the UK with ITVX

The exploits of brown-wearing probate lawyer Helen Tudor-Fisk are heading to Britain, with ITV acquiring Fisk for its streaming platform ITVX.

A little over a week after Netflix announced it had added the ABC comedy to its catalogue, the series will launch on ITVX on August 10 as part of a deal negotiated by ABC Commercial,

Written, directed by, and starring Kitty Flanagan, Fisk follows the titular character as she takes a job at the suburban Gruber & Gruber, a law firm specialising in wills and estates. The cast also includes Julia Zemiro, Marty Sheargold, and Aaron Chen.

The first season became ABC TV’s number one series of 2021, also winning Best Series in Comedy Competition at Series Mania 2021, as well AACTA Awards for Best Narrative Comedy Series and Best Comedy Performer for Flanagan.

A second season premiered on the ABC towards the end of last year, earning Flanagan her second consecutive Silver Logie Award for Most Popular Actress and scoring an audience of more than one million for the broadcast season finale.

The comedian expected Fisk to “really appeal” to UK audiences.

“I grew up watching British comedies, I lived in London and worked on the incomparable UK comedy circuit for eight years alongside many of the current stars of UK comedy, watching and learning from the best, so hopefully I have a good understanding of the UK audience,” she said.

ITV head of content acquisitions Sasha Breslau said the company was “delighted” to add Fisk to the “constantly expanding” ITVX comedy collection.

ABC Commercial content sales manager Karen Quinn said the broadcaster’s commercial arm was “excited” to work with ITVX to bring the “whip-smart Australian comedy” to audiences in the UK.”