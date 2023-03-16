Former South Australian Premier Mike Rann will lead the South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC) board as its new chair.

Rann served as Premier and Minister for Economic Development from 2002 to 2011, overseeing the establishment of the SAFC’s Adelaide Studios production facilities in Glenside, which he opened on his last day as Premier in October 2011, as well as founding the Adelaide Film Festival (AFF) and the AFF Investment Fund.

He is also the longest-serving Arts Minister in the state’s history.

Since leaving politics, Rann has served as Australian High Commissioner to the UK and later Ambassador to Italy, San Marino, Albania, and Libya.

He joins the SAFC board alongside South Australian lawyer Brian Hayes, with both appointments to take effect immediately and run until March 15, 2026.

Rann said he was pleased to continue his association with the agency.

“I have been closely involved with the SAFC in many ways over the decades, nearly since its inception over 50 years ago – both as Premier and through working on staff for Premier Don Dunstan, who established the agency in 1972,” he said.

“It has been wonderful to see South Australia’s screen sector continue to go from strength to strength with record-breaking years of production activity, soaring economic impact, and strong employment growth, as well as recognition and success both nationally and internationally.

“Now encompassing film, TV, post-production and visual effects, video games, and more, the cultural value and importance of our screen industry has never been more significant.”

SAFC CEO Kate Croser said welcomed both Hayes and Rann while paying tribute to interim chair Miriam Silver, who took over the role following the departure of previous chair Peter Hanlon.

“On behalf of the entire SAFC team, I am delighted to welcome Mike Rann as SAFC board chair, and Brian Hayes as a board member, and look forward to working closely with them both to grow and develop the South Australian screen sector.

“Mike Rann’s initiatives as Premier have contributed greatly to our industry’s strengthened position and growth and built a lasting legacy for the sector, not least being the Adelaide Studios screen production facility, established by him in 2011, which is a significant enabler of screen production activity in our state.

“I would like to thank long-serving SAFC board member Miriam Silva AM, who has steered the agency with continued stability as interim chair during this period.”