‘Freelance’ (Trailer)

John Balazs’ Freelance stars Nicole Pastor as Katie, a down-on-her-luck video editor who takes on a mysterious well-paying job cutting snuff films, only to be haunted by visions of the people in her videos.

The cast includes Jordan Fraser-Trumble, Stephen Degenaro, Jasper Bagg, and Hannah Brooke.

Penned by New York-based writer Mike Gerbino, Freelance is produced by Balazs alongside Vikki Blinks and Marlane Ghmed for Prima Lux Films, while Adam La Rosa is executive producing for La Rosa Productions.

The creative team also includes cinematographer David Chan and composer Kai Chen Lim, with whom Balazs collaborated on his debut feature Rage.

Freelance was an official selection at the 2024 Monster Fest and will be released in Australia and New Zealand via Radioactive Pictures at a date still to be confirmed.