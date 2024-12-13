Global cinema survey underlines theatrical appeal but finds unmet demand for comedy, romance and drama genres

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

A recent survey of more than 96,000 people has identified a way to draw audiences back to the cinema: make more comedy, romance and drama films.

The Global Cinema Federation (GCF) findings come as the global box office is enjoying a bumper end to the year after struggling for months following a lack of high-profile films in the wake of industry strikes.

“Across all demographics, respondents want more action/adventure films (59 per cent) – a genre well represented in cinemas – and more comedy (53 per c...