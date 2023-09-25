‘Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles’ (Trailer)

Sally Aitken’s Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles is a documentary that tracks the journey of Anthony, Murray, Greg, and Jeff, and a dinosaur called Dorothy from when they decided to call themselves The Wiggles after the way children move to achieve worldwide recognition, before reemerging into the cultural zeitgeist in 2022.

The film features contributions from Anthony Field, Greg Page, Murray Cook, Jeff Fatt, Simon Pryce, Lachlan Gillespie, Tsehay Hawkins, Caterina Mete, Evie Ferris, John Pearce, Lucia Field, Emma Watkins, Sam Moran, Paul Field, Paul Paddick and Jackie Cannizzaro.

It written and directed by Aitken, and produced by Frog Productions, SAM Content, and Dark Doris for Amazon Studios, with major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Screen NSW, which also supported post, digital and visual effects. Aitken produced alongside Aline Jacques, Daniel Story, Cass Avery, Aitken, Fraser Grut, Kate Chiodo, and Luke Field.

Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles launches globally on Prime Video on October 24.