How ‘Better Man’ compares to other music blockbusters

Robbie Williams-inspired film Better Man has grossed $4.71 million after taking another $418,742 at the local box office this week, but its global box office is unlikely to match the most successful music biopics.

The result after four weeks is less than hoped given the film’s budget, which resulted in $142 million of expenditure in Victoria alone.

Unusually, the Australian film industry has produced two of the most successful music biopics of all time: Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis ($US288.7 million...