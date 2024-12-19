IF: That’s a wrap for 2024

As the curtain closes on another year, we at IF find ourselves pausing to reflect not on the blockbusters or the binge-worthy series, but on the true stars of our show: you, our readers.

Without your support, engagement, and shared love of film and television, we wouldn’t be here.

So, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you.

This year has been a whirlwind of on-screen adventures. We’ve had adventures across everywhere from the Wasteland to Upson Downs, delving into complex characters and exploring the ever-evolving storytelling landscape.

We’ve celebrated triumphs, dissected controversies, and, most importantly, shared our passion with a community that truly understands it.

Your feedback, letters, and social media interactions – they’ve been the driving force behind our work.

This year has been one of transformation. IF Magazine’s print edition is no more. But from the ashes, a new digital phoenix has taken flight. This new digital focus would not be possible without your support and engagement.

We strive to provide insightful analysis, exclusive interviews, and behind-the-scenes glimpses into the world of Australian film TV, and you’ve challenged us to think differently, inspired us to dig deeper, and reminded us why we dedicate ourselves to bringing you the best in film and television coverage.

Whether you’ve agreed with our coverage or vehemently disagreed (and we love a good debate), your engagement has been invaluable.

This time of year is about connection, sharing stories, and celebrating the things that bring us joy.

We also know that the holidays can be a time for catching up on those must-see movies and finally diving into that critically acclaimed series.

Looking ahead to the new year, we’re excited to bring you even more engaging content, insightful perspectives, and exclusive access to the world of screen content. We’re already working on exciting new projects that we can’t wait to share with you.

From all of us at IF, we wish you a happy and healthy holiday season filled with laughter, love, and, of course, great movies and TV shows.

From Friday, December 20 we will take a short hiatus, and return refreshed from Monday, January 6.

Thank you for being a part of our story. We’ll see you at the movies (or on your couch) in the new year.

Happy Holidays from Brendan Swift, Sean Slatter, and Tom Solis.