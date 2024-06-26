Ignite Elite Artists establishes UK branch

Talent management company Ignite Elite Artists continues to broaden its international footprint, opening a UK division to work alongside offices in Australia and the US.

Talent to be represented in the new branch includes Australian actor Cecilia Low (Love Me, Clickbait), singer/songwriter and television personality Peter Andre, and UK actors Ethan Dillon (Vikings: Valhalla) and Amanda Clapham (Hollyoaks).

The announcement comes just over 12 months after the agency expanded to the US with an office in LA.

Established in 2011, the Sydney-based venture has a client roster that includes actors Lukas Whiting, Annie Rose Buckley, Carrie Schroeder, Daniel Widdowson, Shane Emmett, Laila Thaker, and Damien Sato, and producer Adam Horner.

Michelle and Yasmin Horner oversee the Australian and US divisions, with Kiera Horner leading the UK business.

Kiera Horner said Ignite UK represented a natural progression for the company.

“We believe this expansion presents incredible opportunities for our talent,” she said.

“By bridging the three major international film industries, we aim to provide unparalleled support to our artists while catering to the diverse needs of casting directors. Our ultimate goal is to propel the careers of our talents both domestically and on the global stage.”