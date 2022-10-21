UK broadcaster ITV has acquired the rights to Screentime and Endemol Shine Australia’s Bali 2002, with the four-part drama to air on new streaming service ITVX next year.

The deal, which was negotiated on the final day of MIPCOM, represents the first international sale for the series, which premiered on Nine-owned streaming service Stan last month.

Starring Rachel Griffiths, Richard Roxburgh, and Claudia Jesse, Bali 2002 recounts the events of October 12, 2002 – when the island was shattered by a terrorist attack on two of Kuta Beach’s busiest nightclubs.

It was written by Justin Monjo, Kris Wyld, Marcia Gardner, and emerging screenwriter Michael Toisuta, with Balinese writer, actor, and musician Ketut Yuliarsa as story editor.

Peter Andrikidis served as director and co-producer, with Katrina Irawati Graham also co-producer.

Kerrie Mainwaring produced for Screentime, while Tim Pye executive produced alongside Sara Richardson for Endemol Shine Australia, Michael Healy and Andy Ryan for the 9Network, and Cailah Scobie and Amanda Duthie for Stan.

The series received major production investment from Screen Australia, in association with Screen NSW. Banijay Rights is responsible for international distribution.

Banijay Rights SVP of sales for UK & Eire, Chris Stewart, who negotiated the deal with ITV, said it was an honour to take the series to a wider audience through ITV and ITVX.

“It was exactly 20 years ago last week when these devastating terrorist attacks rocked the paradise island of Bali – the impact of which is still being felt by victims, survivors and their families today,” he said.

“Bali 2002 is a tribute to them – sensitively capturing those inspirational stories to emerge out of the darkest of days.

ITV head of content acquisitions Sasha Breslau also remarked on the potential of the series to resonate in the UK.

“It’s a privilege to bring these personal stories of the brave people of Bali to UK viewers, and we look forward to premiering the series on ITVX in 2023.”

Endemol Shine Australia CEO Peter Newman described Bali 2002 as a story of “resilience and heroism born from the darkest tragedy”.