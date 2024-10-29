Jed Kurzel, Adam Gock, Dinesh Wicks recognised at Screen Music Awards

Jed Kurzel secured his third Feature Film Score of Year prize at last night’s Screen Music Awards, recognised for his work on Dev Patel’s Monkey Man.

Having previously won for Snowtown (2011) and Slow West (2015), Kurzel beat out Sean Peter, Stefan Gregory, and Michael Lira to claim this year’s award.

Patel wrote, directed, and starred in the action thriller, which follows a story of spirituality and violence as a young man seeks vengeance against his city’s elites who wronged him.

Other big winners at the ceremony included Adam Gock and Dinesh Wicks, who were named Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia and Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas for their scores spanning television juggernauts Married at First Sight, MasterChef Australia, Stars on Mars and Travel Guides.

Along with co-writers Anthony Ammar, David Bruggemann, Brontë Horder, David Huxtable, Richard LaBrooy, Adam Sofo, Mitch Stewart and Cassie To, Gock and Wicks have also won the inaugural award for Best Music for Unscripted & Reality Television Series for LEGO Masters.

The Screen Music Awards are presented by APRA AMCOS in conjunction with the Australian Guild of Screen Composers (AGSC).

The 2024 ceremony was held at Forum Melbourne and hosted by Susie Youssef with guest presenters Elaine Crombie and Heather Mitchell

The complete list of winners is as follows:

Feature Film Score of the Year

Monkey Man

Composed by Jed Kurzel

Published by Universal/MCA Music Publishing

Emerging Composer of the Year

Alex Olijnyk

Best Music for Children’s Programming

Bluey: The Sign

Composed by Joff Bush, Jazz D’Arcy, Daniel O’Brien & Joe Twist

Published by Universal Music Publishing

Best Music for a Documentary

War Tails

Composed by Piotr Nowotnik

Best Music for a Short Film

Blame the Rabbit

Composed by Michael Darren

Best Music for a Television Comedy

While the Men Are Away: Furrowing the Fuhrer’s Brow!

Composed by Michael Yezerski

Best Music for a Television Drama

High Country: Season 1

Composed by Cezary Skubiszewski & Jan Skubiszewski

Best Music for Unscripted & Reality Television Series

LEGO Masters

Composed by Adam Gock, Dinesh Wicks, Anthony Ammar, David Bruggemann, Brontë

Horder, David Huxtable, Richard LaBrooy, Adam Sofo, Mitch Stewart, Cassie To

Published by Universal Music Publishing obo Endomol Australia

Best Music for a Video Game or Other Interactive Media

Solium Infernum

Composed by Michael Allen

Best Opening Title Television Theme

Night Bloomers

Composed by Darren Lim

Best Original Song Composed for the Screen

Carry You from RFDS

Composed by Amanda Brown, Damien Lane & David Lehā

Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP*

Best Soundtrack Album

The Rooster

Composed by Stefan Gregory

Best Music for an Advertisement

Carlton Dry: Drylandia

Composed by Jeremy Richmond

Published by Rumble Studios

Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia

Composers Adam Gock & Dinesh Wicks

For MasterChef Australia, Travel Guides, Married at First Sight

Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas

Composers Adam Gock & Dinesh Wicks

For MasterChef Australia, Stars on Mars, Lego Masters Australia