Poppy Stockell’s John Farnham: Finding the Voice is an authorised biopic that follows music icon John Farnham’s life from the quiet suburbs of Melbourne to ‘60s pop fame, through the highs and lows, and ultimately to record-breaking success as ‘Australia’s Voice’.

Nobody questioned whether Farnham, who was 38 years old when Whispering Jack was released, could sing, but the challenge to find his artistic voice and become one of Australia’s most trusted and beloved performers took half a lifetime.

The film features commentary from Olivia Newton-John, Jimmy Barnes, Celine Dion, Richard Marx, Robbie Williams, Darryl Braithwaite, Glenn and Gaynor Wheatley, James, and Robert Farnham, among others.

Olivia Hoopmann produces while Martin Fabinyi executive produces alongside writer Paul Clarke. The project was supported by Sony Pictures, the ABC, and Screen Australia.

John Farnham: Finding the Voice will be released in cinemas on May 18 and is available to purchase via Wheatley Records/Sony Music Australia.