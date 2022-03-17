Karen Radzyner has joined Photoplay as head of development, bringing to the company a significant slate of projects as it expands further into film and television.

Radzyner will work alongside head of scripted Linda Micsko to spearhead the recently-created long-form division of the company, Photoplay Film+TV.

The producer joins Photoplay from Dragonet Films, where she produced ABC’s Paper Giants: The Birth of Cleo (with Southern Star in 2011) and Nine’s genre anthology Two Twisted with Bryan Brown in 2006. She has previously held roles at Scott Free Films, SBS, Screen Australia and Create NSW.

“Joining the team at Photoplay is incredibly exciting, with our shared passion to convey surprising new perspectives and unique stories to both local and global audiences, told by stand-out visionary talents and under-represented voices,” Radzyner said.

“With our combined experience, relationships and access to finance, this partnership is already bearing fruit. I can’t wait to nurture Photoplay’s multi-faceted slate, as well as the projects I bring, in this richly-resourced new role.”

Among the projects Radzyner is taking to Photoplay is Appetite, a co-production with emerging showrunner Mohini Herse’s Fell Swoop Pictures, which starts production in mid-2022 via SBS and Screen Australia’s Digital Originals initiative.

The project follows an unlikely trio of food delivery riders who find themselves entangled in a mystery to uncover the truth about the death of a fellow rider in the streets of Sydney and expose a multinational food delivery behemoth.

Appetite is created, written, directed and produced by Herse with writers Neilesh Verma and Grace Tan. Neil Sharma also directs and Radzyner produces alongside executive producers Sleena Wilson, Jomon Thomas and Elise McCredie.



Radzyner’s other projects in development include a co-production with Synchronicity Films and development partners Cineflix Rights (Tehran, Marcella), supported Screen Australia; an ABC ME YA action-adventure with development co-funded by Screen Australia; and a feature film with Transmission Films and Screen NSW support.

Photoplay’s managing director Oliver Lawrance says: “We are hugely fortunate to have Karen Radzyner on board, she is such a talented producer with a genuine passion and energy for telling cinematic stories that demand an audience and deserve to be told. Her positive influence at Photoplay is already being felt. It’s truly an exciting time and I can’t wait for us to bring our first stories to the screen together.”

In addition to Radzyner’s projects, Photoplay Film+TV has a number of other works in development with screen agency funding.

Photoplay short-form series It’s Fine, I’m Fine was announced last week as part of the lineup for the CannsSeries competition at MIPTV – the only Australian title to be selected. From creator Stef Smith, writers include Ana Maria Belo, Arky Michael, Anna Lindner, Cecilia Morrow, Chris Bunton, Jeanette Cronin, Michael Gupta, Nick Coyle, Smith and Wendy Mocke.

Funded by Screen Australia and Screen NSW, It’s Fine, I’m Fine organically espouses the ‘no story about us, without us’ philosophy as a suburban psychologist helps her patients explore the mess, humour, melancholy and unexpected magic of life.

Photoplay has previously collaborated with Bunya Productions to executive produce Goldstone and Sweet Country, and Aquarius Films for Berlin Syndrome.