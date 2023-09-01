Laowa announces 24mm T8 2X Macro Pro2be lens

Laowa has launched a 24mm T8 2X Macro Pro2be, an updated edition of its Probe lens.

The new design is much longer than previous versions with features designed to significantly improve image quality.

The Pro2be kit comprises three distinct lenses – a direct-view Probe lens, a 35-degree view lens, and a periscope view lens. All three lenses feature a maximum T8 aperture, which is almost two stops larger than the previous versions. This upgrade increases the capabilities of the lenses on high-speed cameras and reduces set-up time for the light. It also lets filmmakers have more control over the DoF.

These lenses are designed with long and adjustable lens barrels for filmmakers to get the right angle for a shot. The lens barrels are almost 10cm longer than the previous versions, allowing the lens to go further or deeper. Moreover, with the 360° rotating mechanism, these lenses can provide more flexibility and versatility to capture the subject at different positions and elevations.

Other features include extended waterproof distance of up to 36.6cm, improved optical design to better render image colour and details, an object magnification ratio of 2:1, and seven interchangeable mount bayonets, a long and periscopic tube for precise motion control, and a built-in 35° lens tilt.

Laowa is a brand of camera and cine lens manufacturer Anhui ChangGeng Optical Technology Company Limited, also known as Venus Optics, which is based in Hefei, Anhui.