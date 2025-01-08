Local box office attendance posts end of year surge with 2025 forecast for further growth

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

An extra 1.53 million Australians went to cinema in the final quarter of 2024 compared to the prior year thanks to the lure of blockbusters such as Moana 2, Wicked, Gladiator II, Venom: The Last Dance and Sonic the Hedgehog 3.