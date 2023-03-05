Sydney may have lost the AACTA Awards to the Sunshine State but it will soon welcome back TV’s night of nights from the north.

Seven confirmed the 63rd TV Week Logie Awards will be held at a yet-to-be-determined venue in the harbour city on July 30 after taking place on the Gold Coast since 2018.

The last time Sydney hosted the ceremony was in 1986 when the awards were announced at the State Theatre before migrating to Melbourne the following year.

Seven West Media managing director and CEO James Warburton said the move back to the NSW capital “made perfect sense”.

“Australia’s TV networks and many of its major production companies are based in Sydney and the city provides a backdrop for some of the country’s most popular TV shows,” he said.

“I’d like to thank NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet for his support in bringing the TV Week Logie Awards to Sydney. Seven has exciting plans for the Logies. They will be different, bigger than ever, spectacular, and a great celebration of Australia’s love of television.”

NSW Premier, Dominic Perrottet described the Logies as a “game-changer” for the state.

“Sydney is the best city in Australia and the home of our television and production industries, making it the obvious choice for the TV Week Logie Awards,” he said.

“Television’s night of nights now has its rightful home in the harbour city, showcasing the glitz and glamour of our vibrant nightlife. This will inject millions of dollars into the NSW economy, creating hundreds of jobs in production, hospitality, and events.”

The announcement comes after Seven signed a long-term agreement with Are Media last September to become the official broadcast partner of the awards.

The 63rd TV Week Logie Awards will be produced by the Seven Network, in association with ITV Studios Australia.