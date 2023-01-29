The AACTA Awards will join Screen Forever, the Australian International Movie Convention and the Asia Pacific Screen Awards in being held on the Gold Coast, with the Queensland Government securing the event in a three-year deal.

AACTA president Russell Crowe announced the move on Saturday alongside a contingent that included Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate and representatives from the state government. The move will also encompass the AACTA Industry Awards, AACTA ScreenFest, and the AACTA International Awards.

The new location on the Gold Coast also coincides with a change in date, with AACTA confirming the next awards will be held February 2024, in line with the international awards season.

Crowe said the updated awards were part of an effort to “shake things up”.

“In acknowledgement of Queensland’s growing importance of film and television production in this country, it has been decided by the board of the Australian Film Institute and AACTA and with the generous cooperation of the Queensland Government for the next three years we’ll be shifting from Sydney and hosting the AACTA Awards here on the Gold Coast,” he said.

“The Australian Film Institute and more recently The Australian Academy have provided the platform that has seen this country’s contributions to the global film industry just keep growing and making household names out of directors, designers, cinematographers, post-production houses, visual effect artists, writers, producers, and of course, actors.”

A continuation of the AFI Awards, the inaugural AACTA Awards were held in Sydney in January 2012, where they have remained ever since.

Last year’s event took place at The Hordern, with the Gold Coast-shot Elvis dominating both the industry and main ceremonies, winning 11 awards overall.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said her state continued to stamp its authority in screen.

“Our screen industry keeps going from strength to strength as we build our international reputation as the place to film world-class cinema and television content,” she said.

“Queensland is a production paradise offering the complete package, with film-friendly locations, highly skilled crew, world-class facilities, and competitive incentives.

“It is home to the iconic Village Roadshow Studios and hosts flagship industry events such as Screen Forever, Australian International Movie Convention, which will return in 2023, and the Asia Pacific Screen Awards.”

AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella said he looked forward to working with Tourism and Events Queensland, Major Events Gold Coast, and Screen Queensland on next year’s event.

“Screen Queensland and the Queensland Government have always been valued screen agency partners of the AACTA Awards,” he said.

“Their commitment to showcasing our nation’s talent and productions on the global stage, igniting passion among young Aussies to pursue a career in screen, and creating a diverse and thriving culture closely aligns with our mission.”

The Logies also moved to the Gold Coast in 2018 under a four year deal, though a host city for this year has not been confirmed.