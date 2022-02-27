Lynette Curran, Julian Maroun, and Syd Brisbane will add fresh flavour to the second season of ABC comedy Aftertaste, which has begun filming in Adelaide.

Erik Thomson returns as celebrity chef Easton West, as does Natalie Abbott in the role of his niece and pastry chef extraordinaire Diana.

Season two picks up with West living his life out of the public eye and concentrating on being a better man, until his peace is shattered by the return of his niece Diana to Adelaide, flaunting her successful career and love life in London. But both must put their troubles aside when a secret from the past throws the West family into more chaos than ever.

Curran, Maroun, and Brisbane join regulars Rachel Griffiths, Wayne Blair, Susan Prior, Remy Hii, Kavitha Anandasivam, and Justin Amankwah.

Aftertaste is produced by Closer Productions for the ABC, in association with the South Australian Film Corporation. Rebecca Summerton, Matthew Bate, and Erik Thomson are producers, with Julie De Fina and Rachel Griffiths executive producers, along with Rebecca Anderson for the ABC.

Bate and De Fina also pen the scripts with Matt Vesely, while Reneé Webster is set to direct the new episodes, which will film across Adelaide and the Adelaide Hills region and premiere later this year on ABC TV and ABC iview.

Season one screened on the ABC last February, following a COVID-impacted shoot in 2020.

Thomson said he was excited to continue the story of the volatile chef.

“I’m so thrilled to be heading back to the beautiful Adelaide Hills for another season of Aftertaste.

“It’s a privilege to work with Closer Productions and the ABC, as we deconstruct our relationship with food and fame, through the antics of the dysfunctional West family.”

The scripted comedy premiered on US streamer Acorn TV earlier this month after a deal between the platform and ABC Commercial.