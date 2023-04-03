Amid plans to accelerate the development of its slate of social impact projects, Minderoo Pictures has hired Amanda Clarke as a development producer and Lata Periakarpan as a production and development assistant.

Both will be based in Minderoo’s headquarters in Perth, supporting Sydney-based executive director Malinda Wink. The pair will also work alongside US-based strategy consultant and former Vulcan GM Carole Tomoko, and consultant producer Cody Greenwood.

Both Clarke and Periakarpan recently worked at Screenwest.

With the new team in place, Wink is preparing to announce the social impact enterprise’s slate shortly.

“Amanda and Lata have a wealth of insight, fresh perspective, and expertise that they bring from supporting great projects, including through their previous roles at Screen Australia and Screenwest,” Wink said.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to work with this incredible team of women as we build Minderoo Pictures and expand our global portfolio of high impact screen projects across scripted and documentary.”

Minderoo Pictures was recently announced as a funder of Whale Shark Jack, a children’s feature film set on Western Australia’s Ningaloo Reef and directed by sister and brother Miranda and Khrob Edmonds. Miranda is producing alongside Timothy White, Kelvin Munro and Philip Wade.

The enterprise is also a supporter of Documentary Australia’s inaugural Impact Producer program, in which four professionals will receive specialised training in creating campaigns for social impact documentaries.

Clarke said she was thrilled to join Minderoo Pictures in order to support screen projects and initiatives that shift the narrative and create new opportunities.

“I have long been drawn to screen projects that shine a light on urgent and important contemporary issues and am looking forward to joining the Minderoo Pictures team in their mission to support diverse voices, amplify powerful stories, and ignite change,” she said.

Minderoo Pictures, part of Andrew and Nicola Forrest’s Minderoo Foundation, was launched in 2021 with an initial funding commitment of $10 million. Driven by social impact, the film division aims to address the global challenges championed by the broader Perth-based philanthropic organisation.

Richard Harris, previously executive producer with Minderoo Pictures, recently departed the organisation to take up a role as an EP at Closer Productions.