Miriam Margolyes has packed up the campervan and is on the road once again for the ABC in three-part series Miriam Margolyes Australia Unmasked.

Premiering on July 19 at 8.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview, Miriam sets out to understand what the ‘Fair Go’ means in Australia today and how it is playing out in the diverse lives of her fellow citizens.

After spending months in isolation and lockdown, Covid has left the 80-year-old Miriam feeling more vulnerable than ever before – and she’s worried the ‘Fair Go’ could be vulnerable too.

Miriam Margolyes Australia Unmasked is a Southern Pictures Production with principal production funding from Screen Australia in association with ABC and the BBC, and further support from Screen NSW.

The series director is Helen Barrow and series producer Bethan Arwel-Lewis. Executive producer is Laurie Critchley. Executive producers for the ABC are Leo Faber and ABC head of factual and culture Jennifer Collins.