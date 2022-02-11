For teens by teens, Paramount+’s next Australian original, More Than This, premieres March 4.

Co-created, written and led by Olivia Deeble, More Than This is the story of five 17-year-old students and their teacher, whose diverse worlds collide when they are thrown together into a Year 12 English class.

More Than This was also co-created by Luka Gracie, an 18-year-old trans non-binary actor and filmmaker who also stars, alongside Kamil Ellis, Ellmir Asipi, model/actor Josh Heuston, Oisin O’Leary, Celine Ajobong, Tharanya Tharan and newcomer Selena Brincat, along with theatre and television regular Bert Labonte as their teacher.

The series is a Baby Banksia production, produced in association with Big Finish Creative, Shapeshifter Studios and the Australian Children’s Television Foundation.

Charmaine Gorman and Kate Gorman produce, with the latter also directing with John Sheedy. Jason Haigh-Ellery, David Devjak, and Bernadette O’Mahony are executive producers with the Gorman siblings.