Music biopic ‘Better Man’ enters top 100 Australian films of all time

Robbie Williams-inspired music biopic Better Man is now the 85th most successful Australian film of all time after taking $920,834 in its third full week at local cinemas.

The film has now taken $4,296,055, passing local horror film Talk to Me ($4,278,118), which was released two years ago.

However, the film’s third-week takings were 42 per cent lower than the previous week, suggesting it will not have a lengthy word-of-mouth inspired run to push it into the top 50 highest-grossing local films.