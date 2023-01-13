Venn managing director Jonathon Dutton muses that everyone has likely been on a set that ‘just works’; where everyone knows their role and there is harmony and purpose. Then everyone has just as likely been on a set that is tense, challenging and ultimately dysfunctional.

So what are the factors that contribute to the former, and what contributes to the latter?

On set leadership and culture, and how it impacts mental health and wellbeing, will be the focus of a new research project between Venn, a production and consultancy group, and social enterprise Screen Well.

It is acknowledged that positive leadership and workplace culture improves mental health outcomes. However, Dutton tells IF that the screen industry faces unique conditions that impact leadership and culture when compared to other sectors.

“As a result of the transient nature of work, you do have a more of a hands-off approach by leadership, in the sense that if you’re only working on a production for three months, you’re not really leadership’s problem after a certain point. Industry culture then becomes really important and how these things feed into some of the issues that can occur on set,” he says.

The aim of the pilot research is to understand what characteristics leadership teams need to create environments that enable production teams to thrive, and what actionable things make a difference to the culture of a set.

Further, the team wants to understand what issues are continually coming up for leaders and what management skills gaps they feel they have. They are also interested in understanding if leadership and culture goes so far as to impact the quality of what ends up on the screen.

“One of the issues that has come up in some of the consulting work we’ve done within the industry is how heads of department and production leaders aren’t necessarily equipped in how to navigate some complicated situations from a leadership perspective,” Dutton says.

“So what support is needed for them to be able to handle certain circumstances? Particularly when you’ve got some interesting characters and personalities that they’re having to deal with.”

Across February and March, the research team plans interviews with industry leaders and decision makers, including screen bodies, producers and executive producers. They will also talk to directors and heads of departments about how leadership and culture impacts them, their work and their own leadership of teams. The findings from this research will be presented at industry conferences and compiled into a report to be presented in June this year.

Screen leaders and key creatives who are interested in being involved in the research are encouraged to reach out directly to Venn at hello@vennpeople.com.