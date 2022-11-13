Game of Thrones star John Bradley and fellow Brit Joanne Froggatt are joined by Kirsty Sturgess, Dan Spielman, Rob Carlton, and Matt Passmore in Beach Road Pictures’ North Shore, with production on the six-part crime thriller underway in Sydney.

A co-commission between Network 10 and Paramount UK, the mini-series centres on a clash of cultures between a group of British and Australian detectives who team up to solve a complex murder mystery against the backdrop of Sydney Harbour and uncover a conspiracy with international political consequences.

The cast also includes Rhys Muldoon, Claire Lovering, and Chris Alosio.

Mike Bullen created the project, which is directed by Gregor Jordan and features writing from Marcia Gardner.

Producing is Diane Haddon, while Beach Road Pictures’ David Maher and David Taylor are executive producing alongside Bullen and Network 10’s Rick Maier.

The production is financed by Screen Australia, in association with Screen NSW, and produced in association with, and distributed internationally by, ITV Studios.

In a statement, Maher and Taylor described the series as a “gripping crime story as strong on character as it is on plot”.

“We’re excited to be working with the stellar team of Mike Bullen, Gregor Jordan, and such a brilliant cast to bring it to life,” they said.

Paramount ANZ senior vice president for content and programming, Daniel Monaghan, expected North Shore to be “another gleaming example of great television that can be created right here in our own backyard”.

“We are thrilled to be teaming up with Mike Bullen, Gregor Jordan, and Beach Road Pictures on this compelling drama, set on the North Shore of our beautiful harbour city and brought to life by a great cast of international and local actors,” he said.