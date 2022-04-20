Armagan Ballantyne’s Nude Tuesday is a Stan Original film that follows a couple (Jackie van Beek and Damon Herriman), who in an effort to rekindle the spark in their troubled marriage, head to a three-day couples’ retreat run by a relationship and sexual healing guru (Jemaine Clement).

Upon arrival, the path to their reconnection is met with hilarious and increasingly absurd farce. Spoken entirely in an improvised, gibberish-esque language, Nude Tuesday is a multi-version viewing experience, featuring distinct subtitles from Australian comedians Celia Pacquola and Ronny Chieng, as well as British writer Julia Davis.

The Australia/New Zealand co-production, which van Beek penned from a story she created with Ballantyne, is produced by Emma Slade for Firefly Films and Virginia Whitwell and Nick Batzias for GoodThing Productions.

Madman Entertainment is managing theatrical distribution in Australia and New Zealand, with Cornerstone handling international sales.

Nude Tuesday premieres July 7 on Stan.