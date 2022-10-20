Chemical Media’s Our African Roots has won the MIPCOM Diversify TV Award for representation of race and ethnicity – non-scripted.

Originally commissioned by SBS as part of its Australia Uncovered strand of documentaries, Our African Roots is hosted by journalist and filmmaker Santilla Chingaipe and explores how Australians of African descent have helped shape the country’s history for more than 200 years.

Chingaipe produced the project with director Tony Jackson.

The MIPCOM Diversify TV Awards aim to bring attention to programs of diverse and inclusive background, spotlight authentic new and established voices and recognise positive programming. Prizes were presented in a ceremony overnight in Cannes.

Speaking to IF, Chingaipe says the award “means everything”, noting that the aim of the film was to share a part of Australia’s history that had largely gotten lost.

“To have international recognition for the stories of these ancestors in such a way just makes it all worthwhile. It makes the last five, six years that I’ve been working in the archives and researching worthwhile. That it’s being received in this way and people want to engage with these stories outside of Australia is very exciting,” she said.

Chingaipe is currently finalising her book from which the documentary spawned, Black Convicts: How Slavery Shaped Colonised Australia. It tells the untold stories of hundreds of convicts of African descent transported to the Australian penal colonies from 1788-1840, and will be published late 2023/early 2024 by Scribner Australia.

She is also in development on her debut feature Moongirl with Arenamedia, produced by Chloe Brugalé.

Our African Roots was one of three Australian projects nominated for the MIPCOM Diversify TV Awards this year. LadBible’s Unheard, produced for Amazon Prime Video, was also up for the representation of race and ethnicity – non-scripted prize, while First Day, produced by Epic Films and Kojo Studios for the ABC and Hulu, was nominated for representation of diversity in kids programming category – older children.

That three local projects were nominated for these awards says to Chingaipe that the Australian industry can no longer ignore stories that reflect the diversity of its population, as they are clearly travelling and finding an audience internationally. She also points to the success of Netflix’s Heartbreak High, though suggests it shouldn’t take a global streamer to prove to the industry that diversity on screen is what audiences are looking for.

Chingaipe is the founder of Behind The Screens, an annual program supported by VicScreen and Footscray Community Arts Centre that aims to increase representation of people from marginalised backgrounds in the industry. The initiative is expanding this year to bolster representation in critical below-the-line roles.

“Australia is increasingly multicultural. The most recent census shows that, by far, this is the most multicultural we’ve ever been in our history. So that’s not changing any time soon. Why isn’t a lot of the work that we’re still seeing on screen a reflection of that?”

“I think it’s time for the industry to wake up and go, ‘We can’t keep ignoring this’. We can’t just keep having diversity panels and talking about the same thing over and over again. We have to implement policies that are ensuring that people are coming up, people have access to opportunities and break down those barriers. We know that the barriers are there. We know that they exist. We just need to step up and do more because these stories aren’t going anywhere any time soon.”

The full list of winners:

Representation of Race and Ethnicity – Scripted

Pour toi Flora

Submitting Company: Nish Media

Nish Media Original Broadcaster: Radio-Canada

Radio-Canada Original broadcasting date: May 26 2022

May 26 2022 Distributor: Attraction Distribution

Attraction Distribution Production Company(ies): Nish Media

Nish Media Country(ies): Canada

Representation of Race and Ethnicity – Non-Scripted

Our African Roots

Submitting Company: Chemical Media

Chemical Media Original Broadcaster: SBS Australia

SBS Australia Original broadcasting date: October 17 2021

October 17 2021 Distributor: Abacus Media Rights

Abacus Media Rights Production Company(ies): Chemical Media

Chemical Media Country(ies): Australia

Representation of LGBTQIA+ – Scripted

Sort Of



Submitting Company: Sphere Media

Sphere Media Original Broadcaster: CBC/HBO Max

CBC/HBO Max Original broadcasting date: November 9 2021

November 9 2021 Distributor: Abacus Media Rights, Sphere Media Distribution

Abacus Media Rights, Sphere Media Distribution Production Company(ies): Sphere Media Toronto (formerly Sienna Films)

Sphere Media Toronto (formerly Sienna Films) Country(ies): Canada

Representation of LGBTQIA+ – Non-Scripted

LA (A Queer History)

Submitting Company: 4Mat Factory

4Mat Factory Original Broadcaster: PBS

PBS Original broadcasting date: June 23 2022

June 23 2022 Distributor: PBS, A+E

PBS, A+E Production Company(ies): L.A. Queer History Inc x 4Mat Factory

L.A. Queer History Inc x 4Mat Factory Country(ies): Netherlands

Representation of Disability – Scripted

Exceptional

Submitting Company: Armoza Formats

Armoza Formats Original Broadcaster: KAN 11

KAN 11 Original broadcasting date: July 3 2022

July 3 2022 Distributor: Armoza Formats

Armoza Formats Production Company(ies): Eight Productions

Eight Productions Country(ies): Israel

Representation of Disability – Non-Scripted

Ellie Simmonds: A World Without Dwarfism

Submitting Company: Keshet International

Keshet International Original Broadcaster: BBC One

BBC One Original broadcasting date: April 5 2022

April 5 2022 Distributor: Keshet International

Keshet International Production Company(ies): Flicker Productions

Flicker Productions Country(ies): United Kingdom

Representation of Diversity in Kids Programming – Pre-school

Proud To Be Me

Submitting Company: Canadian Broadcasting Corporation

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation Original Broadcaster: CBC

CBC Original broadcasting date: June 18 2022

June 18 2022 Distributor: CBC

CBC Production Company(ies): CBC

CBC Country(ies): Canada

Representation of Diversity in Kids Programming – Older Children

Jamie Johnson

Submitting Company: Short Form Film Ltd

Short Form Film Ltd Original Broadcaster: BBC

BBC Original broadcasting date: November 14 2021

November 14 2021 Distributor: BBC Studios

BBC Studios Production Company(ies): Short Form Film Ltd

Short Form Film Ltd Country(ies): United Kingdom

Premio MIP Cancun

Because Victoria

Submitting Company: VIS (a division of Paramount)

VIS (a division of Paramount) Original Broadcaster: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Original broadcasting date: August 20 2021

August 20 2021 Distributor: VIS

VIS Production Company(ies): VIS – Oficina Burman

VIS – Oficina Burman Country(ies): Argentina

Behind the Scenes Impact Award

FWD-DOC: Documentary Filmmakers With Disabilities