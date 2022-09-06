In partnership with Screen Queensland, Panavision is heading to Cairns to deliver creative and technical camera workshops.

Delivered by Screenworks, the initiative forms part of Queensland’s Far North Queensland Screen Production Strategic Plan.

To take place September 20 and 21, the two workshops will incorporate case studies, “lit set” demonstrations and theory presentations, with access to cameras and optics from Panavision’s rental inventory. The workshops will discuss how technology influences visual storytelling, explore professional techniques and the evolving future landscape of production.

Nicolas Godoy, national TVC marketing manager for Panavision Australia, will lead the two workshops — one targeted for filmmakers working in non-technical areas such as directing or producing, and the other designed to support technical roles in production and post.

“We’re honoured and excited to bring these specialised workshops to Cairns to support regional filmmakers working across FNQ and NQ,” Godoy said.

“Panavision, Screen Queensland and Screenworks have a shared commitment to supporting and empowering filmmakers at all stages of their careers by providing educational and other professional-development opportunities, and that mission is reflected in Screen Queensland’s Far North Queensland Screen Production Strategic Plan. I’m excited to meet the local filmmakers and give them the chance to work with our gear.”

Screenworks CEO Ken Crouch said regional practitioners would benefit from Godoy’s extensive knowledge and experience.

“This unique access to these in-depth workshops will expose them to current industry trends and technologies whilst enhancing their incumbent screen skills,” he said.

Screen Queensland CEO Kylie Munnich said the agency was deeply committed to strengthening the region through skills development opportunities.

“Partnering with leading industry organisations, such as Panavision, is a key element of the Far North Queensland Screen Production Strategic Plan and enables us to provide the best possible local training opportunities for emerging to mid-career practitioners, and ultimately help build career pathways in the region.”

Register for the free workshops here. There are 30 places per session, on first served basis.