‘Paper Dolls’ (Trailer)

Helium Pictures’ Paper Dolls will stream on Paramount+ from December 3.

Set on the cusp of the new millennium, the eight-part series follows five aspiring singers thrust into the spotlight in pursuit of pop-stardom and fame.

Never far from the watchful eye of the cameras, fans and critics, Harlow is born out of music reality television show Pop Rush, redefining pop culture in the process. However, the five young women must navigate the dark side of a glamourous industry determined to commodify them.

The ensemble cast includes Emma Booth, Emalia, Naomi Sequeira, Miah Madden , Courtney Clarke, Courtney Monsma, Thomas Cocquerel and Ditch Davey.

Paper Dolls is based on original concept created by former Bardot member Belinda Chapple, created and written by Ainslie Clouston, with writers David Hannam, Marieke Hardy, Jenna Purcell, Sara Khan and Thomas Wilson-White. Directors include Tenika Smith, Nina Buxton and Erin White. Jessica Carrera and Kerrie Mainwaring produce, with executive producers Mark Fennessy and Chapple, and Paramount+’s Sophia Mogford. Alexander Pettaras is associate producer.

Screen Australia provided major production investment in association with Screen NSW. eOne is handling international distribution.