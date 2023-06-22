Paramount+ orders second season of ‘Last King of the Cross’

Helium’s Last King of the Cross has had its reign extended at Paramount+, which has greenlit a second season of the drama.

Inspired by the autobiography of Sydney nightclub mogul John Ibrahim (played by Lincoln Younes), the ten-part series told the “operatic story” of John and his brother Sam, who organise the street but lose each other in their ascent to power.

Starring alongside Younes was English actor Tim Roth as lead antagonist Ezra Shipman, with the pair joined in the main cast by Claude Jabbour, Callan Mulvey, Tess Haubrich, Maria Tran, and Matt Nable. Mark Fennessy and Karl Zwicky produced the episodes, while Fennessy and Ibrahim served as EPs. Kieran Darcy-Smith wrote the scripts with Morgan O’Neill, Jane Allen, Alastair Newton Brown, Nable, and James Pope, and also directed with Grant Brown, Catherine Millar, and Ian Watson.

According to Paramount+, season two will delve deeper into the seductive and dangerous world of Kings Cross, as Ibrahim expands his empire into the booming queer nightclub scene. Set against the backdrop of the ecstasy-fuelled 2000s, the stakes are higher than ever before, and everyone wants a piece – including his two younger brothers.

The announcement comes after the first season was sold to Sky via Cineflix Rights for UK, Ireland, Italy, and Germany, and was also picked up by Paramount+ in Canada.

Fennessy said the ability of the series to resonate globally had fuelled his company’s commitment to telling “gripping stories on a grand scale”.

“After the outstanding success of season one, we are incredibly excited for Last King of The Cross to return for an electrifying second season,” he said.

“Bigger, bolder, and even more action-packed, we are eager to share the next chapter of this compelling story. With unforgettable characters, explosive action, and complex relationships, the second season goes above and beyond in fulfilling this commitment – taking audiences on an exhilarating journey through a world that is sexy, dangerous, and deeply human.”

Paramount ANZ senior vice president for content and programming Daniel Monaghan said Last King of the Cross was an example of a local commission with “universal themes, compelling, propulsive storylines, world-class Australian talent, and high-quality production values”.

“Australian audiences love local stories and content, which is why Last King of The Cross was the most watched local series,” he said.

“We’re thrilled to bring viewers the next instalment of this gripping story.”