Phillip Noyce appointed patron of Bond University Film and Television Awards

Director Phillip Noyce, known for films such as Rabbit-Proof Fence, Salt, Catch a Fire, The Quiet American, and Clear and Present Danger, has become the inaugural patron of the Bond University Film and Television Awards (BUFTA).

Established in 1996, the filmmaking competition offers year 11 and 12 students a full scholarship to study at Bond University. Such is the overseas interest in the contest, the supporters of which include Daniel Radcliffe, that the university has added an international category for the first time this year.

Noyce is a long-time advocate of the Australian industry, having spent time as manager of the Sydney Filmmakers Co-Op, 1969-1971 and president of the Australian Screen Directors Association, while founding the Australian Filmmakers Festival in 1971, and campaigning for the establishment of the Australian Film and Television Radio School.

He said he was looking forward to seeing ideas from a new crop of Australian storytellers.

“It gives me great pleasure to be the inaugural patron of BUFTA, Bond University’s Film and Television Awards,” he said.

“The competition is an incredible opportunity for you, the next generation of young filmmakers, to show the world who you are and what you can do. I’m looking forward to seeing all your stories.”

Noyce’s appointment follows that of Darren Paul Fisher as Bond University’s new head of film, screen, and creative Media in July.

The writer, director, and producer said the awards were continuing to grow in popularity and prestige.

“We’re thrilled to announce Phillip as our BUFTA patron,” he said.

“He’s one of the all-time great Australian directors, and has made an incredible impact on the industry.”