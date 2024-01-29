‘Psychedelics: Stepping into the Unknown’ (Trailer)

Blackfella Films documentary Psychedelics: Stepping into the Unknown will air on SBS February 29, concluding the broadcaster’s Australia Uncovered strand for 2024.

The one-off doc, shot over two years, explores the potential for psychedelic assisted therapy as a treatment of mental health disorders, and follows the head of Australia’s first clinical psychedelic laboratory, Dr Paul Liknaitzky.

In a world first, Dr Liknaitzky and his team at Monash University trial the use of psilocybin (the active ingredient found in magic mushrooms) in psychedelic assisted therapy to treat Generalised Anxiety Disorder.

Stepping into the Unknown follows participants through treatment, including psychedelic dosing sessions, and intense and intimate therapy.

Blackfella Films’ Darren Dale and Jacob Hickey produced, with Chris Phillips directing. Jen Peedom is the executive producer.

Australia Uncovered, now in its third year, is designed to explore untold Australian stories and reveal new insights into issues facing Australians today.

Screen Australia provided principal production funding, in association with SBS, with further financial support from VicScreen.