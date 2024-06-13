Queensland government extends production attraction funding in Budget

The Queensland government has re-confirmed its support for the state’s key screen incentives over the next financial year, including Screen Queensland’s $28 million Production Attraction Strategy.

The 2024-25 funding matches the previous financial year, with the strategy aimed at luring large-scale film and high-end television productions to the state.

The fund was most recently tapped by Amazon’s pirate series, The Bluff, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Karl Urban; and genre film Dangerous Animals. Both productions are currently now filming.

Other international productions include Stan Original series Good Cop/Bad Cop, an Australian version of MTV Shore franchise series called Aussie Shore, the Russell Crowe thriller Land of Bad, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Meanwhile, the annual $8 million for the local Post, Digital, and Special Effects industry and annual $2 million for Screen Queensland’s Digital Games Program will also continue into 2024-25. The Digital Games Program has $4 million in total.

Screen Queensland recently announced that games projects it has supported have contributed almost $37 million to the economy since the introduction of its Digital Games Incentive and Games Grants in 2021–22.