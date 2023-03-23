Radha Mitchell and Adam Demos will star opposite each other in John Raftopolous’ Take My Hand, a romantic drama being produced by Bronte Pictures that has begun filming across London and Byron.

Mitchell plays Laura, a vibrant young Australian woman who forges a successful banking career in London and seemingly has the perfect marriage. However, her world is turned upside down when she is diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and her husband starts to show his true colours.

When a tragic accident leaves Laura a widowed mother with three sons, she returns home to Australia and is reunited with Michael (Demos), a high school friend and a divorcee with one daughter, who has loved Laura since they were teenagers.

With a newly merged family in the small country town they grew up in, the couple’s lifelong search for happiness, peace, and mutual love is finally realised.

Meg Fraser and Xavier Molyneux play the young versions of Laura and Michael, respectively, while British actor Bart Edwards takes on the role of Laura’s husband Jason, and Natalie Bassingthwaite also features.

Raftopolous, who will make his directorial debut with the film, co-wrote the screenplay with Dave Paterson based on how he came to be with his partner Claire Jensz, who serves as executive producer.

Blake Northfield is producing for Bronte Pictures, while the creative team also includes director of photography Wade Muller, production designer Esther Rosenberg, costume designer Tracey Rose Sparke, and hair and make-up designer Billie Weston.

The nine-week shoot will consist of one week in London and then filming across Bangalow, Brunswick Heads, and Byron Bay in the Northern Rivers region.

Northfield, who will launch Take My Hand at this year’s Cannes market, told IF it was an “honour to be paying tribute to a truly beautiful love story with such a high calibre cast”.