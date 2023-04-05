Red Digital Cinema has made the Red Connect Module available for its V-RAPTOR and V-RAPTOR XL cameras.

The new module allows users to unlock the capabilities of up to 8K live cinematic streaming via the Red Connect solution via its ability to real-time stream Raw R3D files direct from the V-RAPTOR and V-RAPTOR XL camera systems over IP to a camera control unit (CCU).

With a compact form factor and easy connectivity, the module attaches securely to the back of the V-RAPTOR or V-RAPTOR XL via the camera’s V-Lock battery mechanism. The high-speed data connection is created by connecting the module to the camera’s CFexpress media slot.

The module allows for live streaming of up to 8K at 120FPS or 4K at 240FPS, as well as all other frame rate and resolution combinations offered by the camera. It also supports simultaneous streaming and recording from the CCU, and offers Genlock and timecode synchronization of multiple cameras using PTP (SMPTE ST 2059-2), along with up to 10 Gbps connection via a single-mode LC connector.

Red Digital Cinema vice president of product management Jeff Goodman said the company was “extremely excited” to release the new module.

“Live streaming of full-quality R3Ds over IP at every resolution and framerate, combined with RED’s sensor capabilities, creates an entirely new paradigm for content creation and broadcast,” he said.

“In early release testing, our customers have been blowing us away with what they have been able to produce. We’re excited to see what’s next creatively now that Red Connect’s flexible, open ecosystem is available to take content creation to the next level.”