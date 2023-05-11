‘Revealed: Reefshot’ (Trailer)

Revealed: Reefshot, the fourth title in Stan’s Revealed documentary slate, centres on the community fighting to protect the world’s largest living structure, the Great Barrier Reef, for future generations.

At the centre are Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef founding CEO Andy Ridley and a collective of conservationists, scientists, Traditional Owners, and everyday citizens, who rally the public and utilise new methods for tackling environmental issues along the reef by blending Traditional Ecological Knowledge with modern science to survey and protect the Great Barrier Reef. This includes conducting the Great Reef Census, which has surveyed more than 500 reefs and documented over 75,000 images since 2020.

Cameras capture the edge of the Great Barrier Reef and the tropical habitats not yet seen before, as well as the remote, largely uncharted reefs that have been heavily impacted by climate change and catastrophic bleaching events.

The documentary also shows how a revolution in conservation using technology and science is helping the conservation team fast-track coral growth and work towards eradicating the ‘supervillain’ and one of the biggest threats to coral – the Crown-of-thorns starfish.

Revealed: Reefshot is directed by Matt Tomaszewski and produced by Chris Chard for CME, with Bettina Dalton produciing and Eloise Clare line producing for WildBear Entertainment. WildBear CEO Michael Tear executive produces with Tom Abood, and Stan’s Cailah Scobie and Amanda Duthie.

Also working on the production was director of photography Joey McQuade, underwater director of photography Richard Fitzpatrick, and editors Brennan Nurthen and Gretchen Peterson.

The documentary received principal production funding from Screen Australia, with financial support from Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef, and production investment from Screen Queensland.

Revealed: Reefshot will premiere June 5 on Stan.