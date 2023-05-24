‘Revealed: The Cape’ (Trailer)

In Stan Original documentary Revealed: The Cape, director Michael Ware portrays an isolated community forever changed by a mysterious tragedy.

When a ten-year-old boy and his father vanish while checking their shark nets, it unravels a dynastic alliance between mighty fishing clans of the region. A mother and son are accused of murder and a love triangle gone horribly wrong raises questions of guilt and complicity that ripple out far beyond the alleged killers.

Written by Justine Rosenthal, The Cape is produced by Richard Finlayson and Jude Troy of Wooden Horse, with contributions from DOP Murray Lui and editor Karryn de Cinque.

Developed with assistance from Screen Queensland, the film received principal production funding from Screen Australia in association with Stan and was financed with support from Orange Entertainment Co. International sales are being handled by Fremantle Media.

Revealed: The Cape will premiere June 18 on Stan.