The Steve Jaggi Company (SJc) is rounding out 2022 with another Brisbane-shot romance, this time working with director Jo-Anne Brechin.

After filming Colin Budds’ Love By the Glass in the city during October, the Queensland-based business has begun production on When Love Springs, starring Rhiannon Fish and James O’Halloran.

Fish, who acted in SJc’s A Royal in Paradise earlier this year, plays Rory Richards, a junior PR professional that heads to a quaint B&B on Lily Lake for her parent’s vow renewal.

Before she can relax, Rory runs into Jason (Callan Colley), the ex who broke her heart, and his new girlfriend. Panicked, Rory convinces the B&B’s future owner Noah (O’Halloran), to be her fake new boyfriend and in exchange, she’ll help Noah save his family’s B&B. Before they know it, sparks begin to fly between the unlikely pair.

The cast also Renee Herbert, Erin Connor, Steve Nation, and Francesca Savige.

When Love Springs is being produced by Steve Jaggi and Kelly Son Hing, with Vanessa Shapiro, Michael Gray, and Jip Panosot on board as executive producers.

It’s not the first time Brechin has collaborated with Jaggi, with the pair having worked together on 2017 coming-of-age dramedy Zelos.

Jaggi said his company was pleased to once again be producing a film with the “talented and experienced” director.

“It has been a huge year for SJc, and we’re keeping the pedal down right till the end,” he said.

“It’s fantastic to be teaming up again with director Jo-Anne Brechin, five years after working together on Zelos.”

Brechin commended the cast and crew for already being “amazing and so hardworking”, noting they had been able to find their groove “pretty quickly” on-set.

“We’ve created a beautiful setting full of old-school charm for this romantic story, and I’m excited for audiences to see the final result,” she said.

Athabasca Film will manage the domestic distribution of When Love Springs, which is being financed with the assistance of Xcelerate Action, while international sales and distribution will be handled by Nicely Entertainment.