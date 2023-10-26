Roadside Attractions and Samuel Goldwyn Films take US rights to Luke Sparke’s ‘Bring Him to Me’

Luke Sparke’s Bring Him To Me will hit selected US theatres in the new year after Roadside Attractions and Samuel Goldwyn Films acquired North American rights to the Queensland-shot mob thriller.

The story about a mild-mannered getaway driver (Barry Pepper) whose conscience is tested when he is asked to collect a young and unsuspecting new crew member known as passenger (Jamie Costa) one week after a violent robbery, was filmed across Brisbane, Ipswich, and the Gold Coast at the end of last year with a cast that also included Sam Neill, Rachel Griffiths, Liam McIntyre, Zac Garred, and Jennings Brower.

Tom Evans wrote the script, while Sparke executive produced via his company Sparke Films, alongside Geoff Imrie, Sean Virgin, and Martin Walton. Carmel Imrie and Carly Sparke were producers, with Garred as a co-producer.

The acquisition was negotiated by Roadside Attractions co-president Howard Cohen and Myriad Pictures Kirk D’Amico, who represented the filmmakers. Myriad Pictures has world sales rights outside Australia and New Zealand and will be screening the film at AFM.

Sparke was pleased to expand the cinematic reach of his film.

“My goal with Bring Him to Me was to bring a talented team together to make a suspenseful and action-packed film that explores loyalty and moral dilemmas,” he said.

“I’m thrilled that audiences will get to see the film in theaters.”

Cohen and fellow Roadside Attractions co-president Eric d’Arbeloff said Sparke had delivered a “classic crime saga” with “juicy and iconic roles for veterans Barry Pepper and Rachel Griffiths to sink their teeth into”.

The film will open in select theaters on January 19, 2024, following its Australian release on November 2 via Rialto Distribution.