Ron Howard, Brian Grazer and Tyler Mitchell’s Impact Crew platform set to close

Impact Crew – the crew hiring platform launched by director Ron Howard, his business partner Brian Grazer, and Tyler Mitchell – is set to close, according to a notice on the tech startup’s website.

“Today, I unfortunately must announce that we will be winding down operations as the needs of our industry evolve and we look to the future,” Impact Crew CEO Tyler Mitchell said in the note.

“Our mission with Impact was to empower more people inside and outs...